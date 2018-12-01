Pixel Tracker

Santa Maria Man Arrested in Orcutt on Residential Burglary, Impersonation Charges

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 1, 2018 | 6:03 p.m.
Jonathan Russell Thomas Click to view larger
Jonathan Russell Thomas

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday after allegedly roaming through backyards and entering at least one residence in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness near Raymond Avenue called sheriff’s dispatchers  at about 4 p.m. Friday to report a man running through a backyard, said Sgt. Brian Dickey.

“The subject was described as a male adult, wearing a black shirt and black pants, and when confronted by a witness, claimed to be hiding,” Dickey said. “A number of other residents in the area updated dispatch with a direction of travel and locations.”

Deputies set up a perimeter, and in less than 10 minutes located the suspect — Jonathan Russell Thomas, 28 — took him into custody in front of a residence on Bedford Place.

“Deputies discovered that the subject had not only entered residents’ yards without permission, but had entered at least one residence,” Dickey said. “The subject apparently fled the residence when he encountered the dogs living there.”

Thomas was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and false impersonation, along with a $10,000.00 warrant from Humboldt County, Dickey said.

He remained in custody Saturday night in lieu of $50,000 bail.

“The deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Station were impressed with the description of the suspect as well as his updated movements,” Dickey said. “Without this communication, it is possible that this apprehension would not have been made. This incident is an excellent example of the teamwork and support that is so crucial to our joint success.”

Anyone with additional information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171 or online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

