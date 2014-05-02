Santa Maria Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Santa Maria police detectives arrested a man Friday who is suspected of several counts of child molestation and sexual assault, and they're asking the public to come forward with more information about potential victims.

Salvador Liendo Calderon, 54, of Santa Maria is charged with various counts of lewd acts with a minor, lewd acts with a minor who is 14 to 15 years of age and various counts of annoying and molesting a minor, according to a statement from the department.

Detectives completed their investigation Friday, and said they "located a number of victims who disclosed having been the victims of various acts of sexual assault from the suspect," the statement said.

Calderon was contacted Friday, and then arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

As a result of the ages of the victims and the classification of the crimes, all victims and locations are listed as confidential, the department said.

Because of the number of victims having come forward, police are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781 x417 or x284.

