Santa Maria Man Arrested on Suspicion of Methamphetamine Sales

Two Santa Maria residents were arrested on outstanding warrants Saturday, and authorities discovered nearly 3 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine during a subsequent search.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said members of the sheriff’s Compliance Response Team and Special Investigations Bureau detectives spotted a wanted subject, 30-year-old Kenneth Hilbrant, sitting in his car in the 1800 block of North Broadway in Santa Maria. He was immediately arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Because Hilbrant was on active post-sentence supervision with the county Probation Department, he and his vehicle were searched. Hoover said the search uncovered approximately 2.7 ounces of suspected crystal meth and other evidence consistent with narcotics sales.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, Hilbrant was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of sales, Hoover said.

She said Hilbrant’s passenger, identified as 44-year-old Stephanie Marie Lyons, also was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Both suspects were booked into County Jail, where they are being held without bail.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.