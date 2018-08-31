Detectives Arrest Santa Maria Man Suspected of Selling Heroin, Meth

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives arrested a 55-year-old Santa Maria man Wednesday for allegedly selling methamphetamine and heroin.

Authorities investigated Randall Nelson as a narcotics dealer and followed him to a hotel room in Ventura, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Prior to entering the hotel room, Nelson allegedly met with Oman Barcelo Mendoza, 26, and Julie Villa Roman, 24, and detectives "saw an exchange of a package and the parties separate," Hoover said.

After Nelson entered the hotel room, detectives served a search warrant there and found 5 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin, pepper spray, and narcotic paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's department.

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sale, and more detectives followed Mendoza and Roman's vehicle to Los Angeles County.

Detectives and the Arcadia Police Department pulled the vehicle over and allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, and $9,000 in cash in the car. There was also a 2-year-old child in the car, Hoover said.

Roman and Mendoza, both from Baldwin Park, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and heroin, and child endangerment according to the sheriff's office.

Both men were booked into Los Angeles County Jail and the child was taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Hoover said.

Hoover said detectives investigated Nelson for about five months before the arrest.

