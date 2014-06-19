Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Carjacked in Grocery Store Parking Lot

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 19, 2014 | 9:18 p.m.

A driver escaped without injury after a carjacking in a grocery store parking lot in Santa Maria.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Foods Co. parking lot at 1465 S. Broadway, but the Santa Maria Police Department wasn't notified until 30 minutes later, according to Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

The 23-year-old victim told officers that a tall slender man claimed he had a weapon, demanded the victim get out of the vehicle and drove away in the sedan.

Police were still trying to determine whether the suspect was white or Hispanic, Nartatez said.

The victim told officers that he never saw a weapon, although the suspect claimed he had one.

The missing vehicle is a 1991 four-door blue Honda Accord with stickers on the back and a license plate number of 7ASZ2156.

