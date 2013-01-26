Man Charged with Having Sex with 12-Year-Old Girl

A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly having sex with a pre-teen girl in a parked car, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Ricardo Javier Rivera Flores was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, said Sgt. Mark Norling.

The arrest came after officers were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. to the 400 block of West Park Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle.

“Officers located the vehicle and discovered the 19-year-old suspect in the vehicle with a 12-year-old victim,” Norling said. “The investigation revealed that the two had been having intercourse in the vehicle.”

Flores initially gave officers a false name and date of birth, Norling said, but they eventually determined his true identity.

The girl’s name was not released.

