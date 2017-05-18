Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Knife Attack on Parents

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 18, 2017 | 11:50 a.m.
A Santa Maria man faces an attempted murder charge and assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly attacking his parents with a knife, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. 

Jhordy Diaz Ramirez, 21, was arrested May 12 after his parents were stabbed on the 300 block of East Newlove Drive, reportedly during a family dispute, according to police. 

Ramirez allegedly used a large kitchen knife, and responding officers used a stun gun to subdue him and take him into custody, Lt. Russ Mengel said at the time of the arrest. 

The District Attorney's Office announced the felony charges Thursday. 

Ramirez was charged with attempted murder and a special allegation of great bodily injury in the attack on Silvia Narciso Diaz, according to the felony complaint. 

He was charged with assault with personal use of a deadly weapon, a knife, and great bodily injury in the attack on Ricardo Ramirez, authorities said. 

Ramirez also faces a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer or EMT. 

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Santa Maria Superior Court. 

