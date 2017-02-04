Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Machete Attacks

A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly attacked several people with a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of West Raaberg Way, near the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Officers said they discovered that Gilberto Navarro, 34, allegedly had attempted to strike several people in the head and upper torso with a machete.

Police set up a perimeter around the residence where Navarro was staying, but her refused to surrender.

The police SWAT team was called out along with police negotiators, and more than three hours after the initial call, Navarro gave himself up, police said.

Navarro was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of methamphetamine.

