Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Machete Attacks

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 4, 2017 | 10:40 p.m.
Gilberto Navarro Click to view larger
Gilberto Navarro (Santa Maria Police Department photo)

A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly attacked several people with a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of West Raaberg Way, near the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Officers said they discovered that Gilberto Navarro, 34, allegedly had attempted to strike several people in the head and upper torso with a machete.

Police set up a perimeter around the residence where Navarro was staying, but her refused to surrender.

The police SWAT team was called out along with police negotiators, and more than three hours after the initial call, Navarro gave himself up, police said.

Navarro was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of methamphetamine.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 