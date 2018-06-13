Santa Maria Man Charged With Child Molestation, Witness Intimidation

A Santa Maria man has been charged with child molestation and witness intimidation, Santa Maria police Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

Gabriel Peralez, Jr., 43, of Santa Maria, was arrested Monday and charged Wednesday with forcible lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age and witness intimidation.

Late last year, detectives began investigating a potential crime against a child and ultimately sought an arrest warrant for Peralez, according to police.

Peralez had a brief appearance Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court and is scheduled to return Feb. 28, when a judge may set a date for the preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information related to the case can call the Police Department's Investigations Bureau at 805.928.3781, ext. 1261, SMPD said.

No further details were available.

