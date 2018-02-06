Santa Maria Man Charged With Manslaughter After Brother Fatally Shot

A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges stemming from the fatal shooting of his younger brother.

Fernando Navarro, 19, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court three days after allegedly shooting his 13-year-old brother, Leonardo Navarro.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Street for a person with a gunshot wound.

The injured boy was transported by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later was declared dead, police said Monday.

Fernando Navarro was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and unlawful firearm activity.

He also faces special allegations he personally used a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury.

During his arraignment hearing Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu is leading the prosecution and Deputy Public Defender Adrienne Harbottle represented Navarro for the hearing.

Navarro’s case will return to court Feb. 15 to set a preliminary hearing.

The defendant’s bail was set at $130,000.

