Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Convicted of Killing Mother, Who Lived in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 2:42 p.m. | March 3, 2017 | 1:13 p.m.
Gabriel Espinoza
Gabriel Espinoza

An Orange County Superior Court jury on Friday found a Santa Maria man guilty of murdering his mother and dumping her body in La Habra more than two years ago.

The jury reached the verdict in the case of Gabriel Espinoza, 32, after a trial that lasted more than four weeks.

He was convicted of killing of his mother, Emma Posadas-Espinoza, 58, of Lompoc.

Since her body was found in a city located in Orange County city, the trial was conducted there. 

The body was discovered on July 21, 2014, behind a carport in a residential area, according to the La Habra Police Department.

Police initially said the woman’s white, four-door Acura sedan was missing.

However, it was found July 30, 2014, on the 600 block of North Curryer Street in Santa Maria after someone reported that the vehicle appeared to be abandoned, police confirmed weeks after the discovery.

After his mother went missing, Espinoza contacted Lompoc police but never filed a missing-person report, La Habra police said.

The defendant entered his mother's Lompoc home early July 17 and killed Posadas-Espinoza, who died of "asphyxiation due to severe chest compression," according to Orange County District Attorney's Office.

He then moved his mom's body into her car, and drove south to La Habra, approximately 175 miles away. 

Senior Deputy District Attorney Troy Pino, who led the prosecution team, said the victim's blood was found in the trunk, and the son's DNA was located in the car although he denied driving it, according to an Orange County Register story on closing arguments

Prosecutors alleged the son killed his mother to obtain her life insurance and savings.

However, defense attorney Frederick Fascenelli said his client did not know the woman's financial worth.

Instead, he said, the victim was having an affair with the husband of a friend, who worked as an administrator at a prison and had access to hire someone to kill the Posadas-Espinoza , the Orange County Register reported.

Espinoza originally was charged with first-degree murder plus a special circumstance that the killing was for financial gain. However, jurors did not find special circumstance to be true.

Posadas-Espinoza moved to Lompoc in 1989, and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission and Community Health Centers.

Her son has remained incarcerated in Orange County Jail since his arrest in December 2014, when he was taken into custody at his Santa Maria residence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 2, and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison, Orange County officials said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 