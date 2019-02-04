Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, February 4 , 2019, 9:09 pm | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Convicted of Violating Domestic-Violence Court Orders

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 4, 2019 | 8:47 p.m.
Brian McNabb Click to view larger
Brian McNabb

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury has found a Santa Maria man guilty of three misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic-violence restraining order in the days after three of his relatives were murdered in Orcutt.

Brian McNabb, 40, of Santa Maria was convicted Monday after a 3-day trial before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

Although McNabb initially was charged with one count, two more misdemeanors were added in an amended complaint filed in late January.

McNabb’s mother, Melanie, sister Nicole, and a family friend, Carlos Echavarria, were brutally beaten and stabbed by his brother, David G. McNabb , 43, at the family residence on the 5900  block of Oakhill Drive on Dec. 28.

David G. McNabb was shot to death by deputies who responded to the scene and found him armed with a rifle.

Authorities have not connected Brian McNabb to the triple-homicide in Orcutt. 

When a judge first signed the restraining order against Brian McNabb, he was absent from the November 2017 hearing related to divorce proceedings and prior domestic-violence allegations by the man against his ex-wife, Candace

After other efforts to serve McNabb failed, his ex-mother-in-law presented the papers to him in January 2018, according to statements from the trial.

The morning after his relatives’ deaths, his ex-wife emailed condolences to McNabb, contact that did not violate the restraining order since she initiated it, Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson told jurors.

Despite the restraining order, Brian McNabb called her to check on their daughters Dec. 29, and emailed her later that day. He also contacted her twice on Dec. 30.

“These three contacts are why we’re here,” Nudson said of the Dec. 29 and 30 communication by McNabb with his ex-wife.

The emails instructed her to take time off work to help the funeral plans and included other statements.

“My guidance from Jehovah Jireh is I’ll be moving into Oakhill in the coming days and residing there indefinitely,” he wrote less than 48 hours after the house served as the scene of a bloody triple homicide.

Documents filed by the ex-wife reveal that McNabb had mood swings, depression and suicidal thoughts, leading to in-patient mental health treatment a few years ago.

Defense attorney Lori Pedego challenged whether McNabb had been properly served notice of the restraining order. 

“What is telling about all of these contacts is there is no discussion of restraining orders,” Pedego said.

Nudson contended McNabb had received the restraining order since there were no incidents involving him and his ex-wife from late January 2018 to late December 2018, although brief encounters occurred around town.

Sentencing was set for Tuesday in Judge Lavayen’s courtroom.

McNabb still faces one felony count of battery causing serious injury for attacking a relative not involved in the triple homicide.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 