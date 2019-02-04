Santa Maria Man Convicted of Violating Domestic-Violence Court Orders

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury has found a Santa Maria man guilty of three misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic-violence restraining order in the days after three of his relatives were murdered in Orcutt.

Brian McNabb, 40, of Santa Maria was convicted Monday after a 3-day trial before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

Although McNabb initially was charged with one count, two more misdemeanors were added in an amended complaint filed in late January.

McNabb’s mother, Melanie, sister Nicole, and a family friend, Carlos Echavarria, were brutally beaten and stabbed by his brother, David G. McNabb , 43, at the family residence on the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive on Dec. 28.

David G. McNabb was shot to death by deputies who responded to the scene and found him armed with a rifle.

Authorities have not connected Brian McNabb to the triple-homicide in Orcutt.

When a judge first signed the restraining order against Brian McNabb, he was absent from the November 2017 hearing related to divorce proceedings and prior domestic-violence allegations by the man against his ex-wife, Candace

After other efforts to serve McNabb failed, his ex-mother-in-law presented the papers to him in January 2018, according to statements from the trial.

The morning after his relatives’ deaths, his ex-wife emailed condolences to McNabb, contact that did not violate the restraining order since she initiated it, Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson told jurors.

Despite the restraining order, Brian McNabb called her to check on their daughters Dec. 29, and emailed her later that day. He also contacted her twice on Dec. 30.

“These three contacts are why we’re here,” Nudson said of the Dec. 29 and 30 communication by McNabb with his ex-wife.

The emails instructed her to take time off work to help the funeral plans and included other statements.

“My guidance from Jehovah Jireh is I’ll be moving into Oakhill in the coming days and residing there indefinitely,” he wrote less than 48 hours after the house served as the scene of a bloody triple homicide.

Documents filed by the ex-wife reveal that McNabb had mood swings, depression and suicidal thoughts, leading to in-patient mental health treatment a few years ago.

Defense attorney Lori Pedego challenged whether McNabb had been properly served notice of the restraining order.

“What is telling about all of these contacts is there is no discussion of restraining orders,” Pedego said.

Nudson contended McNabb had received the restraining order since there were no incidents involving him and his ex-wife from late January 2018 to late December 2018, although brief encounters occurred around town.

Sentencing was set for Tuesday in Judge Lavayen’s courtroom.

McNabb still faces one felony count of battery causing serious injury for attacking a relative not involved in the triple homicide.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.