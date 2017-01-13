Santa Maria Man Faces Trial for Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy on Thursday found probable cause existed to move toward trial on a charge of second-degree murder against a Santa Maria man accused of driving drunk and hitting two stranded cars on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande, killing one person.

William Riley Mobley, 34, also faces felony charges for DUI resulting in injury and leaving the scene of an accident.

The charges carry sentencing enhancements for Mobley’s two past DUI convictions.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say on Sept. 15, Mobley’s pickup hit two cars parked on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 near El Campo Road, killing Richard Stabile, 68, of Santa Maria, who was inside a vehicle waiting for a tow truck.

Mobley was later found and arrested.

The murder charge carries a maximum of 15 years to life in state prison, plus another six years for the other charges and enhancements.

Mobley remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

