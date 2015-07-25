Santa Maria Man Facing Attempted-Murder, Sexual-Assault Charges in Back-to-Back Break-Ins

Advice

A 29-year-old man is facing attempted-murder and other charges after allegedly breaking into a San Maria home and attacking a woman.

Victor Aureliano Martinez of Santa Maria was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, sexual assault and residential burglary, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

He said Martinez broke into a residence in the 900 block of Dejoy Street at about 9:45 a.m., and physically assaulted a 67-year-old woman.

In an attempt to evade officers, Valle said, Martinez fled and broke into another home in the 1000 block of West Donovan Road.

“The victim, who was also sexually assaulted, suffered severe injuries as a result of a violent struggle with the suspect,” he said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Details on her condition were not available.

The police investigation of the case is continuing.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.