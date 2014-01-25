Santa Maria Man Facing Child-Molestation Charges

A Santa Maria man is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually molesting a child, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded late Friday night to a residence in Santa Maria on a report of a possible child molestation, and Jose Joaquin Carapia Barrera, 24 was identified as the suspect, Sgt. Paul Van Meel said.

Barrera was taken into custody Saturday at his residence in the city.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, Van Meel said.

Details about the alleged victim were not released.

