Orcutt Man Charged with Murder In Death of 19-Month-Old Girl

Murder and other felony charges have been filed against an Orcutt man in connection with the death of a 19-month-old-girl, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday.

Sean Michael Kothe, 24, is accused of murder, along with assault on a child causing death.

He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Santa Maria Superior Court’s Department 9.

The case began when Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday to Marian Regional Medical Center for a report of possible child abuse.

The toddler, referred to as Jane Doe, and her mother arrived at the hospital around noon Sunday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“After evaluating the child, emergency room medical staff determined the child suffered from head trauma, which was inconsistent with the information provided by the child’s mother,” Hoover added.

"Due to the severity of the injuries, the toddler was airlifted to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, California, for medical treatment."

Despite efforts to save her life, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the girl was pronounced brain dead, with all life-saving measures halted.

Authorities have not released the toddler's name.

Investigators interviewed the mother, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez, 21, of Oceano, and later located her boyfriend, Kothe, at his Orcutt residence where the mother and her daughter had been staying.

At approximately 2 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Kothe’s residence, in the 4800 block of Crestwood Drive.

Following the search and follow-up interviews, Molina-Rodriguez was arrested for suspicion of child endangerment, and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

However, Molina-Rodriguez was released Tuesday due to insufficient grounds for a criminal case against her, Hoover said.

Kothe was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

A team of detectives traveled to Madera County to interview additional family members and medical staff about the girl’s injuries.

Other detectives continued the investigation in Orcutt, locating additional witnesses and information, Hoover said.

A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for July 6, and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13, both in Department 8.

Kothe was being held in County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, Dudley said.

