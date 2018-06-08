Santa Maria Man Ordered to Trial for Fatally Shooting Younger Brother

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Friday ordered a Santa Maria man to trial on charges related to the fatal shooting of his brother earlier this year.

Fernando Navarro, 19 at the time, was arrested after Leonardo Navarro, 13, was shot Feb. 5 on the 600 block of West Polk Street.

The boy was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The teen was an eighth-grader at Tommie Kunst Junior High School.

Near the end of a preliminary hearing Friday, Judge James Voysey held Navarro to answer to charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful firearm activity

Navarro also will face four added counts of child abuse likely to produce great bodily harm or death, one for each of the four children in the home.

However, Navarro was not held to answer to the special allegation of personal use of a firearm and a count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

At the time of the shooting, Navarro was on probation for a different criminal case. His probation for brandishing a replica firearm was not set to end until January 2020.

Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu led the prosecution team while Sara Elturk represented Navarro..

Navarro’s case will return to court June 28 for an arraignment hearing.

