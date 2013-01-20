Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Stabbing

A 22-year-old Santa Maria man was hospitalized early Sunday after he was stabbed during a fight, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Michael Cortez Jimenez was confronted by several Hispanic males in the 100 block of East Portland Street at about 1:40 a.m., and a fight ensued, said Sgt. Jesse Silva.

Jimenez was stabbed with an unknown object, Silva said, and the suspects fled the scene.

Jimenez was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not disclosed. His condition was described only as stable.

The incident remained under investigation, Silva said.

