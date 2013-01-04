Santa Maria Man Hospitalized, Arrested After Crash

A Santa Maria man suffered major injuries — and his female passenger also was hurt — Friday in a crash in northern San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

V.A. Asencio, 38, allegedly was intoxicated in Templeton at about 9:30 a.m. when the 2011 Toyota Prius he was driving slammed into a 2006 Peterbuilt truck driven by R.M. Beers, 67, of Creston, the CHP said.

Asencio was westbound on Highway 58, east of Navajo Creek Road, when he drifted across a double yellow line and struck the left side of Beers’s tractor-trailer rig, the CHP said.

Asencio was seriously injured in the crash, and was airlifted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment, the CHP said.

A passenger in his car, E. N. Aros, 36, of Santa Maria, was taken to Sierra Vista with minor injuries, the CHP.

Beers was not injured, the CHP said.

Asencio was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the CHP said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.