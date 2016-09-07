Santa Maria Man Identified As Lake Nacimiento Drowning Victim

The person who drowned in Lake Nacimiento over the weekend has been identified as a Santa Maria man.

The body of Richard Leon Zambrano, 46, was found in the lake hours after he disappeared Saturday night, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

Zambrano reportedly fell off the lake’s main boat launch ramp and drowned at 6:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

The Sheriff's Dive Team recovered the victim's body about three hours later at the end of the dock in water 12 feet deep, Cipolla said.

The cause of death is pending the complete results of the autopsy conducted Wednesday.

