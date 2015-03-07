Santa Maria Man Arrested after Allegedly Biting 2-Year-Old

A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of biting a toddler, according to Santa Maria police.

The child did not require medical treatment, but the charge — corporal injury to a child — is a felony punishable by at least a year in Santa Barbara County Jail and a fine of as much as $6,000.

According to Lt. Mark Norling, Raul Campos Herrera was arrested after investigating officers discovered he had bitten a 2-year-old, causing injury.

Norling said further details — such as the gender and the relationship of the child to Herrera — and the location of the incident were being withheld to protect the child’s identity.

