Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:45 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Jailed After Short Police Pursuit

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 4, 2014 | 4:33 p.m.

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday after he crashed the vehicle he was driving following a short police pursuit, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

David Aron Luis-Reyes, 20, was taken into custody on the 500 block of West Cook Street, said Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen Saturn that Luis-Reyes allegedly was driving shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Benwiley Avenue, Nartatez said.

"The suspect drove into an alley way and hit a brick wall in the 600 block of West Cook," Nartatez said. "The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot."

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a police K-9 and a Santa Barbara County helicopter, and located Luis-Reyes, who was arrested, Nartatez said.

Luis-Reyes was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft and evading police.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 