Santa Maria Man Jailed After Short Police Pursuit

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday after he crashed the vehicle he was driving following a short police pursuit, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

David Aron Luis-Reyes, 20, was taken into custody on the 500 block of West Cook Street, said Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen Saturn that Luis-Reyes allegedly was driving shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Benwiley Avenue, Nartatez said.

"The suspect drove into an alley way and hit a brick wall in the 600 block of West Cook," Nartatez said. "The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot."

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a police K-9 and a Santa Barbara County helicopter, and located Luis-Reyes, who was arrested, Nartatez said.

Luis-Reyes was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft and evading police.

