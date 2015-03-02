Santa Maria Man Jailed on Hit-Run, DUI Charges

A 23-year-old Santa Maria man is facing hit-and-run and DUI charges after a series of crashes on Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Alvaro Riveira Garcia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, non-injury hit and run, and driving without a license, said Sgt. Daniel Rios.

The incident began when officers were called out at 8:40 p.m. to Broadway and McCoy Lane for a hit-and-run collision, Rios said.

The victim and an off-duty officer assisted officers in locating the vehicle, which had left the scene and subsequently drove through the circular median of the round-about at McCoy and College Drive, damaging a street sign, Rios said.

The vehicle, driving on flat tires, then headed south in the northbound lanes of Bradley Road, finally coming to a stop near Foster Road, Rios said.

Santa Maria officers, with the help of the California Highway Patrol, took Garcia into custody.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.