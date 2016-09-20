Authorities Release Name of Santa Maria Man Killed in San Luis Obispo County Hit-and-Run Collision

Santa Maria man William Stable was killed in an alleged hit-and-run on Highway 101 in the early morning of Sept. 15 near Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County.

At around 2:20 a.m., Stable, 68, was waiting for a tow truck on the southbound shoulder when another driver hit Stable's vehicle and the one behind his before continuing southbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The other driver waiting on the shoulder was also from Santa Maria, and suffered only minor injuries, according to CHP spokesman Officer J. W. Townsend.

After exiting Highway 101 at Los Berros Road north of Nipomo, the suspect, 33-year-old William Mobley of Santa Maria, was later arrested by authorities.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in injury or death, felony DUI and murder, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday afternoon, he was still in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In May, Mobley was arrested in his home town on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal sale of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

That arrest came after Mobley and 39-year-old Santa Maria resident Eric Wilson conspired to sell an undercover federal agent an AR-15 rifle following a five-month investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to authorities.

Mobley was released from custody after that arrest with only a citation due to a medical condition, authorities said.

