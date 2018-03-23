Santa Maria Man Killed in Car Crash Near Arroyo Grande

A 35-year-old Santa Maria man was killed in a car crash Friday morning on Highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande.

Authorities received a report of a possible collision on southbound Highway 101 north of the Laetitia Winery in Arroyo Grande about 7 a.m., according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

A school bus driver reported seeing fresh skid marks that led off the right side of the roadway, and a white sedan had tumbled down an embankment, officials said.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a white 2007 Toyota Corolla overturned down the embankment, according to the release.

The driver, identified as Joseph Gesky, was ejected from the vehicle and was believed to not have been wearing a seat belt, according to CHP.

Gesky was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The time and cause of the crash are under investigation. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role, the release said.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to report information to the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo office by calling 805.594.8700.

[Click here for more stories from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.]