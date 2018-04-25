Santa Maria Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Nipomo

A Santa Maria man was killed Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 34-year-old rider was eastbound on Los Berros Road, just west of Highway 101, at about 7:30 p.m. when he veered from the roadway on a curve, causing the Yamaha R6 motorcycle to overturn and eject him, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist, whose named was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene.

The motorcycle sustained major damage.

The rider was wearing a helmet, the CHP said, adding that alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash.

The accident remained under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the CHP at 805.594.8700.

