Santa Maria Man Missing

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a report of a missing adult who may be at risk.

The missing person is identified as Robert Ventura Esquibel, a 72-year-old Santa Maria resident. Esquibel was last seen at the Marian Urgent Care building at 505 E. Plaza Drive at 9:41 on Monday night.

He walked away from that location and has not been seen since. Esquibel suffers from dementia and may have become disoriented.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. He may be enroute to his prior residence address at the Town Center Hotel at 215 N. Broadway, or to his ex-wife’s address at 120 N. Broadway. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately.