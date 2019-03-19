Santa Maria Man Seriously Injured After Hit By Vehicle on Highway 101

A man walking on Highway 101 in Santa Maria was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., CHP officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the highway near Stowell Road for a report of a man walking on the shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Efrem Moore said.

Before officers arrived, the pedestrian walked directly into the path of traffic for unknown reasons and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Justin Watson, 42, of Arroyo Grande, Moore said.

The pedestrian, George F. Whiting, 32, of Santa Maria, was transported by CalStar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of a broken arm and abrasions to his head, Moore said.

More than an hour before Whiting was struck, CHP officers received a report of a person walking in the center divider of Highway 101, just south of Main Street, but were not able to locate the subject.

The driver of the truck remained at the collision scene until CHP units arrived. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this incident, Moore said.

The CHP noted that on Monday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies took a missing person report on Whiting after he walked away from group home in Orcutt.

No further details were available.

