Santa Maria Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder in Shooting of Neighbor

A Santa Maria man has pleaded not guilty to attempted-murder charges in connection with the shooting of a neighbor Saturday afternoon.

Josue Anguiano, 25, was arrested after shooting a man in his thumb during a dispute about noise at Oak Creek Villas condominium complex on the 300 block of East McCoy Lane, according to Santa Maria police.

Officers and firefighters along with American Medical Response personnel responded to the scene of the shooting at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Anguiano initially refused to leave the residence but eventually surrendered to police officers.

He has been charged with attempted murder and special allegations that he personally inflicted great bodily injury and used a firearm during the incident.

He appeared in Santa Maria Superior Court on Tuesday, and the case will return to court Monday before Judge James Voysey.

The defendant remains in custody at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $2.5 million.

