Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:20 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Seeks Jail Release to Attend Funeral of Brother He Shot

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 15, 2018 | 9:46 p.m.
Fernando Navarro Click to view larger
Fernando Navarro

A Santa Maria man is expected to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday, when a judge may rule whether he can attend the funeral for the younger brother he fatally shot.

Fernando Navarro, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and unlawful firearm activity in addition to several allegations including causing great bodily injury.

The defendant shot his younger brother, Leonardo Navarro, 13 — reportedly accidentally — inside a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Street on Feb. 3. 

The boy was flown by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of critical injuries but died, police said two days later.

On Thursday afternoon, following discussions involving his attorney, Sara Elturk, Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson, and Judge John McGregor, the matter was continued until Tuesday for further discussions.

With several relatives in the courtroom for support, Navarro sought permission to be released from Santa Barbara County Jail to go to Leonardo’s funeral in Santa Maria next week.

“It’s fairly common to ask for this type of release, but it’s very rarely granted,” Nudson said.

The District Attorney’s Office opposed the request for temporary release based on the information as of Thursday afternoon. 

For the temporary release, the defendant would be accompanied by sheriff’s deputies, an expense he or his family would have to cover. 

At the time of the shooting, Navarro was on probation for brandishing a replica firearm. His probation on that case was not set to end until January 2020.

Also during Thursday’s hearing, the judge vacated the preliminary hearing planned for Feb. 22 but did not set a new date yet.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 