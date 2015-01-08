Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Seeks to Withdraw Plea Deal in Child-Molestation Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 8, 2015 | 7:45 p.m.

A man who fled the state to escape child-molestation charges but was recaptured and returned to Santa Barbara County has filed a motion to withdraw the plea agreement he accepted last month.

Clive Badi Decomarmond
Clive Badi Decomarmond

Clive Badi Decomarmond’s request came as he was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to 42 years and four months in state prison for multiple child-molestation charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

The defendant also fired his attorney, Catherine Swysen, and a public defender was appointed. 

The case is scheduled to return to court Jan. 22 for further proceedings. 

Decomarmond, 42, of Santa Maria accepted a plea deal in early December and entered a guilty plea before Judge John McGregor after a flurry of meetings among the parties.

He originally was taken into custody in May 2013 in Grover Beach after a two-week investigation, the Santa Maria police said in a news release.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The investigation and reports of his arrest led to the discovery of other incidents. 

In all, the allegations involved five victims, authorities said previously.

Four months ago as his criminal trial was scheduled to start, authorities issued a felony no-bail warrant for Decomarmond after he failed to show up at the Santa Maria Court Complex.

Authorities believed Decomarmond, who immigrated to the United States from the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean, had fled the Central Coast area.

A few days later, he was captured in Texas and ultimately returned to Santa Barbara County.

Before the plea agreement, Decomarmond faced 21 charges and admitted in December to crimes against all five victims, Jebens said last month, adding that the defendant also had pleaded to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the plea deal.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 