Santa Maria Man Seeks to Withdraw Plea Deal in Child-Molestation Case

A man who fled the state to escape child-molestation charges but was recaptured and returned to Santa Barbara County has filed a motion to withdraw the plea agreement he accepted last month.

Clive Badi Decomarmond’s request came as he was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to 42 years and four months in state prison for multiple child-molestation charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

The defendant also fired his attorney, Catherine Swysen, and a public defender was appointed.

The case is scheduled to return to court Jan. 22 for further proceedings.

Decomarmond, 42, of Santa Maria accepted a plea deal in early December and entered a guilty plea before Judge John McGregor after a flurry of meetings among the parties.

He originally was taken into custody in May 2013 in Grover Beach after a two-week investigation, the Santa Maria police said in a news release.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The investigation and reports of his arrest led to the discovery of other incidents.

In all, the allegations involved five victims, authorities said previously.

Four months ago as his criminal trial was scheduled to start, authorities issued a felony no-bail warrant for Decomarmond after he failed to show up at the Santa Maria Court Complex.

Authorities believed Decomarmond, who immigrated to the United States from the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean, had fled the Central Coast area.

A few days later, he was captured in Texas and ultimately returned to Santa Barbara County.

Before the plea agreement, Decomarmond faced 21 charges and admitted in December to crimes against all five victims, Jebens said last month, adding that the defendant also had pleaded to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the plea deal.

