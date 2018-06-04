Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:12 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Sentenced for Assaulting CHP Officer

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 30, 2013 | 3:08 p.m.

Michael Paul Ledesma

A 19-year-old Santa Maria man was formally sentenced Wednesday to serve six years in prison for assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer near Los Alamos at the end of a pursuit in July 2012.

Michael Paul Ledesma, who was subsequently shot and critically wounded by the CHP officer, received the previously agreed-to sentence from Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly after appearing in a Santa Maria courtroom.

The sentence stems from a deal struck with Santa Barbara County prosecutors on Sept. 4, when Ledesma pleaded guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, and to a second count after admitting a gang allegation, according to Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy.

Ledesma also pleaded guilty to an added count of assault against a woman who made the 9-1-1 call that initiated the pursuit, Duffy said.

Duffy noted that while Ledesma was technically sentenced to seven years in prison, he waived one year of custody credits for time already served, and will subsequently serve the other six.

The charges stem from an incident that began about 4 p.m. July 15, 2012, when CHP officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from Ledesma's female companion, who reported that he was threatening her and her baby with a knife in a vehicle near Los Alamos.

Prosecutors alleged that Ledesma confronted CHP Sgt. Dan Barba — the first officer on scene — with a knife after Barba pulled his cruiser behind Ledesma’s vehicle on Highway 135, two miles west of Los Alamos.

Believing he was in imminent danger, Barba fired his gun several times, and Ledesma was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

Last December, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley ruled that Barba was justified in shooting Ledesma.

Ledesma, who had been held since the incident in County Jail in lieu of $1.23 million bail, originally faced four felony charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; assault with a deadly weapon on a woman who made the 9-1-1 call, and felony child endangerment.

He also faced special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and street terrorism, and committing the offense for the benefit of or at the direction of or in association with a criminal street gang.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 