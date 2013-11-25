Santa Maria Man Sentenced to Prison on Child Porn Possession Charges

A Santa Maria man has been sentenced to four years in state prison as part of a plea deal related to charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday.

Gregory Allen Loya, 32, of Santa Maria also must register as a sex offender for life.

The charges stem from a search warrant that was served at Loya’s residence on July 10, 2013, Dudley said.

She said district attorney investigators and Santa Maria police detectives discovered numerous videos on Loya's computer of children being sexually assaulted as well as evidence indicated that Loya obtained the videos online.

She said Loya did not participate in the abuse or know anyone who did participate.



"Child pornography is not a victimless crime but has profound psychological effects on the children who have been photographed and video-recorded while being molested," said Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson, who prosecuted the case. "This dangerous individual is no longer in our community and cannot harm anymore children."

Dudley said the Los Angeles Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted investigators and helped strengthen prosecution of the case.

"Child pornography is dangerous not only because of the victims who are depicted but also because of the nexus between viewing child pornography and victimizing other children," she said.

