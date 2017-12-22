Santa Maria Man Sentenced For Killing Mom, Dumping Body in Orange County

Nearly three years after his arrest, a Santa Maria man convicted of killing his mother and dumping her body in Orange County was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison.

Last March, an Orange County Superior Court jury found Gabriel Espinoza, 33, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Emma Posadas-Espinoza, 58, of Lompoc, in 2014.

Friday’s sentencing hearing came nearly three years to the date after Espinoza was arrested — five months after his mother’s body was found in La Habra behind a carport in a residential area.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim’s sister, whose name was not released, delivered a victim-impact statement, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.

The woman shared how her sister came from humble beginnings as a daughter of Spanish-speaking farm workers, but learned and eventually mastered English. Posadas-Espinoza graduated with honors while earning bachelor’s and master’s degree.

“I can’t imagine the fear and excruciating pain she endured in the final moments of her life... She should be alive today still,” the sister said.

In March, the jury reached its guilty verdict on the primary murder charge for the case prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Troy Pino. However, jurors were unable to decide on a special allegation regarding whether the crime was committed for financial gain.

The victim died of asphyxiation due to severe chest compression, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Law enforcement officers contend Espinoza killed his mother in her Lompoc home early on July 17, 2014, and moved her body to her car.

He drove south approximately 175 miles to La Habra on July 18, 2014, and dumped the body, which was found three days later by a passerby who alerted police.

The woman’s missing car was found later parked on the 600 block of North Curryer Street in Santa Maria after someone reported it appeared abandoned.

Investigators from the La Habra Police Department identified the victim’s son as a suspect and arrested him on Dec. 23, 2014.

Since her body was found in Orange County, the trial occurred there.

Espinoza has remained in custody at the Orange County Jail since his arrest, and will be transferred to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sentencing had been delayed because defense attorney Frederick Fascenelli had filed a motion for a new trial, which the judge denied.

Posadas-Espinoza moved to Lompoc in 1989, and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission and Community Health Centers.

Upon the discovery of the body, Espinoza talked to KEYT/KCOY television reporter about his mother, describing her as a caring person and a mom who regularly showed up to support him when he played baseball as a youth and coached as an adult.

"That's my mom. I want that person, whoever it was, I forgive them, but it's just so hard," he said.

