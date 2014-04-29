Man Shot by Gunmen in Passing Vehicle in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are investigating an early-morning shooting Tuesday in which a man driving in the area of Donovan Road and East Street was struck by gunfire from two men in a passing vehicle.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said officers were called to the Marian Medical Center about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

He said the man's wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Flaa said an investigation determined that the victim was driving eastbound on Donovan Road with a passenger in his vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s car, when one of the occupants in the suspect vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the victim and his vehicle. The victim has struck by the gunfire, and he immediately drove himself to the hospital, according to Flaa.

He said the two male suspects are described as Hispanic with shaved heads. Their vehicle is described as a newer four-door gray or white Ford Focus or Nissan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

