Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:04 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Shot by Gunmen in Passing Vehicle in Santa Maria

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 29, 2014 | 7:31 a.m.

Santa Maria police are investigating an early-morning shooting Tuesday in which a man driving in the area of Donovan Road and East Street was struck by gunfire from two men in a passing vehicle.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said officers were called to the Marian Medical Center about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

He said the man's wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Flaa said an investigation determined that the victim was driving eastbound on Donovan Road with a passenger in his vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s car, when one of the occupants in the suspect vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the victim and his vehicle. The victim has struck by the gunfire, and he immediately drove himself to the hospital, according to Flaa.

He said the two male suspects are described as Hispanic with shaved heads. Their vehicle is described as a newer four-door gray or white Ford Focus or Nissan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 