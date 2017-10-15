Santa Maria Man Identified as Suspect in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

The Santa Maria police search for a man who allegedly was involved in a weekend domestic violence incident ended Monday.

On Saturday, police officers responded to a domestic violence call reporting that a victim had been kidnapped and assaulted.

The suspect was identified Sunday as Jose Luque, 30, of Santa Maria. Police did not reveal the alleged victim’s identity or connection to Luque.

He is wanted on suspicion of parole violation, kidnapping and child endangerment, police say.

On Monday evening, police announced that detectives and members of state law enforcement agencies located Luque at a residence earlier that day in the city of Guadalupe.

Luque subsequently surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

