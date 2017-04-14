Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:54 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Church Marks Good Friday With Passion Play Presentation

Hundreds turn up for St. John Neumann Catholic Church's Easter Week tradition

As hundreds of worshippers watch, a cross-carrying actor walks on the St. John Neumann Catholic Church grounds in Santa Maria during the Passion Play marking Good Friday. Click to view larger
As hundreds of worshippers watch, a cross-carrying actor walks on the St. John Neumann Catholic Church grounds in Santa Maria during the Passion Play marking Good Friday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 14, 2017 | 6:28 p.m.

Hundreds of residents showed up Friday afternoon in northwest Santa Maria for the annual re-enactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ.

With adults and children filling the audience, St. John Neumann Catholic Church once again presented the Passion Play depicting the trial, suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday. 

Some scenes were acted out on stages set up on church grounds before the participants and worshippers traveled the neighborhood near the church, led by actors depicting Roman soldiers and riding horses.

A pickup truck carrying the sound system accompanied walking worshippers along the route, while Santa Maria police motorcycle officers controlled vehicle traffic. 

Throughout the presentation, conducted in Spanish, audience members periodically recorded parts of the re-enactment on their smartphones. 

The Passion Play is a Lenten tradition for several Christian denominations, including members of the Catholic Church. 

St. John Neumann Catholic Church and its youth group have hosted the Easter Week presentation for at least a decade. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Members of the St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Santa Maria portray Roman soldiers during the Passion Play for Good Friday. Click to view larger
Members of the St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Santa Maria portray Roman soldiers during the Passion Play for Good Friday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
