Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:55 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Mayor to Face Challenger; Council Race Filing Deadline Extended

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 12, 2016 | 9:02 p.m.

The filing period for the Santa Maria mayoral race has closed, but it has been extended five days for City Council seats, with eight candidates expressing an interest in the two open slots.

For the job of leading the City Council, incumbent Mayor Alice Patino will face off against Will Smith, a former Santa Maria-Bonita School District board member whose four years on the board was marked by contention. 

The filing period for the City Council, school board and special district board opened July 18 and closed Friday. 

However, in races in which an incumbent did not file, the filing period is extended five days, to Wednesday, for newcomers.

The retirement of Councilman Bob Orach means the filing period will be extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Last month, Orach announced that he would not to seek another term on the council after serving 30 years. His plans were reaffirmed when he did not file for re-election by Friday's deadline.

So far, only Terri Zuniga, the other incumbent, has qualified for the City Council ballot.

Several other candidates have picked up paperwork for City Council, according to Rhonda Garietz, chief deputy city clerk.

They include Mike Cordero, a former councilman and retired police lieutenant; John Childers Jr., who serves on the city’s Board of Appeals; Felix Esparza, a retired police officer; Ed Hernandez, a businessman; Michael Moats, a dermatologist; Donna Olivera Gonzalez and businessman Hector Sanchez. 

Moats returned his nomination paperwork Friday, with a couple of other candidates expected to turn in their paperwork early next week Monday.

A pair of four-year terms will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, with the seats going to the top two vote-getters.

The winners of the election will join the two other council members, Jack Boysen and Etta Waterfield, on the dais in December.

Only the incumbents are seeking two other elected offices so the filing periods for those races closed Friday.

They are Teressa Hall for treasurer and Patti Rodriguez as city clerk, with both qualifying for the ballot.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 