Santa Maria Mayor to Face Challenger; Council Race Filing Deadline Extended

The filing period for the Santa Maria mayoral race has closed, but it has been extended five days for City Council seats, with eight candidates expressing an interest in the two open slots.

For the job of leading the City Council, incumbent Mayor Alice Patino will face off against Will Smith, a former Santa Maria-Bonita School District board member whose four years on the board was marked by contention.

The filing period for the City Council, school board and special district board opened July 18 and closed Friday.

However, in races in which an incumbent did not file, the filing period is extended five days, to Wednesday, for newcomers.

The retirement of Councilman Bob Orach means the filing period will be extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Last month, Orach announced that he would not to seek another term on the council after serving 30 years. His plans were reaffirmed when he did not file for re-election by Friday's deadline.

So far, only Terri Zuniga, the other incumbent, has qualified for the City Council ballot.

Several other candidates have picked up paperwork for City Council, according to Rhonda Garietz, chief deputy city clerk.

They include Mike Cordero, a former councilman and retired police lieutenant; John Childers Jr., who serves on the city’s Board of Appeals; Felix Esparza, a retired police officer; Ed Hernandez, a businessman; Michael Moats, a dermatologist; Donna Olivera Gonzalez and businessman Hector Sanchez.

Moats returned his nomination paperwork Friday, with a couple of other candidates expected to turn in their paperwork early next week Monday.

A pair of four-year terms will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, with the seats going to the top two vote-getters.

The winners of the election will join the two other council members, Jack Boysen and Etta Waterfield, on the dais in December.

Only the incumbents are seeking two other elected offices so the filing periods for those races closed Friday.

They are Teressa Hall for treasurer and Patti Rodriguez as city clerk, with both qualifying for the ballot.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.