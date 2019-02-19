Santa Maria Man, Teen Accused of Armed Robbery, Attempted Carjacking Near Avila Beach

A man and a teen from Santa Maria were arrested Monday night after they were accused of armed robbery and an attempted carjacking at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:30 p.m., authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a victim who said two men came up to the driver’s side window of their car in the parking lot at Pirate’s Cove, pointed a gun and made threats, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

After that, police said the suspects confronted a different victim in another vehicle at Pirate’s Cove and “took personal property from the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle,” the release said.

The suspects fled, but deputies found and detained them after a short pursuit on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The CHP and a CHP helicopter responded to help, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Brayan Arellano, 20, of Santa Maria, and a 17-year-old male teen, also from Santa Maria, according to the release.

Arellano was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, attempted carjacking, making terrorist threats and conspiracy, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was taken to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall, also on suspicion of armed robbery, attempted carjacking, making terrorist threats and conspiracy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release.

