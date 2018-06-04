Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:45 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Men Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges During Traffic Stop

One suspect had an outstanding warrant; deputies seize methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and cash from the vehicle

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 17, 2013 | 3:18 p.m.

Michael Aragon
A routine traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the Santa Ynez Valley led to the arrest of two Santa Maria men, one who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, after sheriff's deputies reported they found a weapon, drugs and cash in the vehicle.

Michael Aragon, 30, and Roman Valdez, 20, both of Santa Maria, were both arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle that had an equipment violation and initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of Edison Street, near the Chumash Casino, Hoover said.

"As the sheriff’s deputy approached the vehicle, he observed [Aragon] making movements toward the center console," Hoover said, where a later search yielded a loaded .25 semiautomatic handgun.

Roman Valdez
Valdez, the vehicle's passenger, was found to be on parole for weapons-related offenses and had an outstanding warrant or his arrest, Hoover said.

A search of the car yielded 98.5 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of $3,000, 46.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Both were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, where Valdez is being held without bail and Aragon's bail was set at $35,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

