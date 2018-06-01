Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:21 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Santa Maria Men Identified as Victims in Fatal Crash Near Nipomo

Armando Morin, 29, and Salvador Angulo Jr. were fatally injured when their vehicle overturned on Thompson Avenue on May 26

2 accident victims Click to view larger
Armando Morin, 29, and Salvador Angulo Jr., 27, were killed May 26 in a single-vehicle crash near Nipomo (GoFunMe photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 1, 2018 | 9:25 p.m.

Authorities say two men killed on May 26 when the vehicle they were in crashed on a southern San Luis Obispo County road north of Highway 166 were from Santa Maria.

The driver and passenger have been identified as Armando Morin, 29, and Salvador Angulo Jr., 27, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Poelking said Friday.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. last Saturday, the pair were in a 1999 Lexus traveling south on Thompson Avenue, north of Wineman Road, when the vehicle veered off the west side of the road, the CHP said.

The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned after hitting a dirt embankment. 

One man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene while the second man freed himself from the wreckage and walked away.

However, he became unresponsive a short time later, and could not be revived by emergency personnel at the scene, the CHP said.

After investigating the crash, CHP officers identifed Morin as the driver.

CHP officers said it was not known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor. 

A GoFundMe page for the men’s families can be found by clicking here. As of early Friday afternoon, the site has raised $5,300 toward the $25,000 goal.

A fundraiser also was held at Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria on Thursday night.

Funeral arrangements for Angulo and Morin were being handled by Moreno Mortuary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

