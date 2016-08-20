Santa Maria Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries from Utility Pole Crash

Man died of his injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center, authorities said

A Santa Maria motorcyclist died Saturday after losing control of his bike and slamming into a utility pole, according to Santa Maria police.

Officers responded to the wreck near the intersection of Sonya Lane and Depot Street, a few blocks west of South Broadway and south of West Battles Road, just before 1:30 p.m.

Rolando Rubella Meza, 40, of Santa Maria, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Santa Maria police Traffic Unit investigators are requesting that witnesses contact them at 805.928.3781 extension 2278.

