Santa Maria Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Rural Arroyo Grande

A 27-year-old Santa Maria man was killed on Christmas Day when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Los Berros Road near Stanton Street.

A group of four riders was westbound on Los Berros at about 55 mph when the victim suddenly accelerated and slammed into the back of the lead motorcyclist, identified as Richard Tafolla, 27, of Santa Maria, the CHP said.

Both riders lost control, with Tafolla being thrown from his 2004 Yamaha to the roadway, and the second rider being ejected from his 2014 Kawasaki and slamming into a metal fence post, the CHP said.

Tafolla sustained a minor leg injury, while the second rider, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, suffered major head and chest trauma, and was declared dead at the scene.

Both riders were wearing helmets, the CHP said, adding that it was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

