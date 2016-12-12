Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Murder Victim’s Voice Heard at Start Of Preliminary Hearing

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with assault, death of Marilyn Pharis in July 2015

Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego sits next to her client, Victor Aureliano Martinez Ramirez, in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Monday for the start of a preliiminary hearing on murder charges involving the attack and death of Marilyn Pharis in July 2015. His co-defendent is Jose Villagomez. Click to view larger
Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego sits next to her client, Victor Aureliano Martinez Ramirez, in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Monday for the start of a preliiminary hearing on murder charges involving the attack and death of Marilyn Pharis in July 2015. His co-defendent is Jose Villagomez. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 12, 2016 | 9:29 p.m.

Marilyn Pharis' voice filled a Santa Maria courtroom on Monday before a photo of her battered face was displayed during a preliminary hearing for two men charged with brutally assaulting and killing her last year.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court preliminary hearing for Victor Aureliano Martinez, 30, (also known as Victor Aureliano Martinez Ramirez). and Jose Villagomez, 21, began Monday before Judge John McGregor. 

At the end of the preliminary hearing, McGregor will decide if enough evidence exists for the men to stand trial for the charges.

The pair were charged with first-degree murder and several special circumstances — burglary, mayhem, rape by instrument — for the July 24, 2015, attack on Pharis in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in Santa Maria.

Martinez also faces a special-circumstance allegation of torture plus an allegation for use of a deadly weapon, along with a separate count of first-degree burglary. 

Pharis, an Air Force veteran who worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base, died at a local hospital eight days after the attack.

With an emergency dispatcher on the witness stand, the prosecution team of deputy district attorneys Ann Bramsen and Jennifer Karapetian played an audio recording of Pharis’ 9-1-1 call for help.

“Hi. Someone broke into my house. He tried to rape me,” Pharis told dispatcher Pamela McNeil. "I’ve been beat up pretty bad."

Pharis told McNeil she hadn’t seen her attacker before.

Jose Villagomez sits in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Monday for the start of a preliiminary hearing on murder charges involving the attack and death of Marilyn Pharis in July 2015. Click to view larger
Jose Villagomez sits in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Monday for the start of a preliiminary hearing on murder charges involving the attack and death of Marilyn Pharis in July 2015. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“I think he had my hammer from my garage,” she told the dispatcher. 

One of the emergency responders at the scene, Officer William Jackson, recalled seeing Pharis in the doorway of her home, holding a hammer with a wooden handle. 

“To me, her head looked distorted. It was swollen in places a normal head wouldn’t be," Jackson said, adding that Pharis was lethargic.

A photo of Pharis displayed on a large screen at the front of courtroom showed her with a bloody, bruised and swollen face. 

“She needed help,” he said, adding that officers asked dispatchers to send an ambulance.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police received a call of a man who had entered a residence on West Donovan Road, several blocks away from the Pharis home. Officers set up a perimeter before spotting the suspect and taking Martinez into custody.

At the police station, Jackson noted a mark on Martinez’s upper arm.

“It appeared to be a bite mark to his left bicep,” Jackson said. 

Officer Roberto Ruiz testified about hearing the defendant mumble in Spanish at the police station, before saying, “I hit the woman in the face with a hammer.”

But under questioning from Martinez’s attorney, Lori Pedego, Ruiz said he couldn’t recall what the suspect said before and after the statement.

“You have no idea what he said before he said, ‘I hit the woman in the face with hammer,’ is that correct?” Pedego asked.

“Correct. Because he was high,” Ruiz said, before Pedego objected and the judge agreed to strike the answer.

Crime-scene specialists recalled finding blood on the walls and floor of Pharis' house, including in the closet where a twin mattress, sheets and pillows were located.

DNA testimony filled a large portion of the afternoon for the first day of the hearing. 

Shavonne Sicher, a senior criminalist with the state Department of Justice, testified about running tests on assorted samples collected from the two defendants and the victim.

The test on the swab taken of the bite mark on Martinez’s arm revealed DNA of Pharis and Martinez, Sicher said.

Additionally, fingernail scrapings from the woman’s hand showed a mixture of DNA matching Pharis and Martinez, Sicher added. 

One of several samples taken from a pillowcase included a mixture of Martinez’s and Pharis’s DNA, with results providing “strong evidence that Victor Martinez is a major source of the DNA on this item,” Sicher said.

DNA for Villagomez was detected on a Fanta soda bottle, Sicher added. The bottle was found in the backyard of the victim's home.

Other tests, including of Pharis's pajamas, did not have semen on them, while some evidence that showed low levels of male DNA were sent to a different lab for testing, Sicher said.

Under questioning from defense attorney Michael Scott, who represents Villagomez, Sicher said his DNA did not show up in fingernail scrapings or other swabs taken from Pharis.

Villagomez was apprehended four days after the attack. He initially was arrested on unrelated charges and later charged in the Pharis attack.

Near the end of the day's testimony, questions centered on the state of the house, with Pedego asking if the house looked abandoned. 

Scott asked if there signs the residence was ransacked.

"I did not see any apparent ransacking, but then again it was messy," said Angela Jorge, Santa Maria police crime scene technician. 

Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Department 6. The judge has set aside four days, if needed, this week for the preliminary hearing.

Last week, the District Attorney’s Office announced the men would not face the death penalty, Instead, they face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. 

Martinez's status as an undocumented immigrant and prior arrests for violent crimes brought national attention to the case in the weeks after the arrest and charges that Santa Maria is a "sanctuary city," which officials disputed.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 