Santa Maria Murder Victim’s Voice Heard at Start Of Preliminary Hearing

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with assault, death of Marilyn Pharis in July 2015

Marilyn Pharis' voice filled a Santa Maria courtroom on Monday before a photo of her battered face was displayed during a preliminary hearing for two men charged with brutally assaulting and killing her last year.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court preliminary hearing for Victor Aureliano Martinez, 30, (also known as Victor Aureliano Martinez Ramirez). and Jose Villagomez, 21, began Monday before Judge John McGregor.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, McGregor will decide if enough evidence exists for the men to stand trial for the charges.

The pair were charged with first-degree murder and several special circumstances — burglary, mayhem, rape by instrument — for the July 24, 2015, attack on Pharis in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in Santa Maria.

Martinez also faces a special-circumstance allegation of torture plus an allegation for use of a deadly weapon, along with a separate count of first-degree burglary.

Pharis, an Air Force veteran who worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base, died at a local hospital eight days after the attack.

With an emergency dispatcher on the witness stand, the prosecution team of deputy district attorneys Ann Bramsen and Jennifer Karapetian played an audio recording of Pharis’ 9-1-1 call for help.

“Hi. Someone broke into my house. He tried to rape me,” Pharis told dispatcher Pamela McNeil. "I’ve been beat up pretty bad."

Pharis told McNeil she hadn’t seen her attacker before.

“I think he had my hammer from my garage,” she told the dispatcher.

One of the emergency responders at the scene, Officer William Jackson, recalled seeing Pharis in the doorway of her home, holding a hammer with a wooden handle.

“To me, her head looked distorted. It was swollen in places a normal head wouldn’t be," Jackson said, adding that Pharis was lethargic.

A photo of Pharis displayed on a large screen at the front of courtroom showed her with a bloody, bruised and swollen face.

“She needed help,” he said, adding that officers asked dispatchers to send an ambulance.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police received a call of a man who had entered a residence on West Donovan Road, several blocks away from the Pharis home. Officers set up a perimeter before spotting the suspect and taking Martinez into custody.

At the police station, Jackson noted a mark on Martinez’s upper arm.

“It appeared to be a bite mark to his left bicep,” Jackson said.

Officer Roberto Ruiz testified about hearing the defendant mumble in Spanish at the police station, before saying, “I hit the woman in the face with a hammer.”

But under questioning from Martinez’s attorney, Lori Pedego, Ruiz said he couldn’t recall what the suspect said before and after the statement.

“You have no idea what he said before he said, ‘I hit the woman in the face with hammer,’ is that correct?” Pedego asked.

“Correct. Because he was high,” Ruiz said, before Pedego objected and the judge agreed to strike the answer.

Crime-scene specialists recalled finding blood on the walls and floor of Pharis' house, including in the closet where a twin mattress, sheets and pillows were located.

DNA testimony filled a large portion of the afternoon for the first day of the hearing.

Shavonne Sicher, a senior criminalist with the state Department of Justice, testified about running tests on assorted samples collected from the two defendants and the victim.

The test on the swab taken of the bite mark on Martinez’s arm revealed DNA of Pharis and Martinez, Sicher said.

Additionally, fingernail scrapings from the woman’s hand showed a mixture of DNA matching Pharis and Martinez, Sicher added.

One of several samples taken from a pillowcase included a mixture of Martinez’s and Pharis’s DNA, with results providing “strong evidence that Victor Martinez is a major source of the DNA on this item,” Sicher said.

DNA for Villagomez was detected on a Fanta soda bottle, Sicher added. The bottle was found in the backyard of the victim's home.

Other tests, including of Pharis's pajamas, did not have semen on them, while some evidence that showed low levels of male DNA were sent to a different lab for testing, Sicher said.

Under questioning from defense attorney Michael Scott, who represents Villagomez, Sicher said his DNA did not show up in fingernail scrapings or other swabs taken from Pharis.

Villagomez was apprehended four days after the attack. He initially was arrested on unrelated charges and later charged in the Pharis attack.

Near the end of the day's testimony, questions centered on the state of the house, with Pedego asking if the house looked abandoned.

Scott asked if there signs the residence was ransacked.

"I did not see any apparent ransacking, but then again it was messy," said Angela Jorge, Santa Maria police crime scene technician.

Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Department 6. The judge has set aside four days, if needed, this week for the preliminary hearing.

Last week, the District Attorney’s Office announced the men would not face the death penalty, Instead, they face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Martinez's status as an undocumented immigrant and prior arrests for violent crimes brought national attention to the case in the weeks after the arrest and charges that Santa Maria is a "sanctuary city," which officials disputed.

