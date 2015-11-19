Santa Maria Names Scott W. Kenley Interim Fire Chief

Advice

A man with 40 years of experience in fire service has been named to lead the Santa Maria Fire Department on an interim basis.

Scott W. Kenley will serve as interim fire chief, starting Nov. 23, a few days before Chief Dan Orr leaves for a new job in Washington.

“The city is incredibly fortunate to have someone of Chief Kenley’s caliber to lead the Fire Department during the search for our next fire chief,” City Manager Rick Haydon said. “Chief Kenley’s impressive skill set will benefit the men and women of the Santa Maria Fire Department, and I look forward to having him come on board.”

“I look forward to leading the men and women of the Santa Maria Fire Department as the city conducts a nationwide recruitment for its next fire chief,” Kenley said. “This is a critical time in any organization, and I am committed to working collaboratively with labor and management to facilitate a positive transition.”

Kenley previously served as fire chief for the cities of Brisbane and Lodi. He also did a stint as interim fire chief in Davis.

In addition, Kenley has served as president of the California Fire Chiefs Association, was appointed to the State Board of Fire Services, and was the chair of curriculum development for the management series of the California State Fire Marshal’s certification program.

In October, Orr announced plans to move to the state of Washington for a chief officer position with the Clallam County Fire District.

Orr’s last day with the Santa Maria agency will be Nov. 27 after multiple assignments since 2001.

He declined to have the city present a proclamation, but Haydon and City Council members spoke about Orr’s time with the Santa Maria department during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

In addition to noting the chief’s initiatives while leading the department during a time it grew from three stations to six, several people spoke about Orr’s volunteer service to the community.

During a presentation earlier Tuesday to city employees about types of leaders, Haydon said he mentioned a “servant leader.”

“I would have to say, knowing Dan, he epitomizes that of a servant leader,” Haydon said. “He’s always behind the scenes. His service comes above his own personal interests.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .