Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:22 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Names Winners of Light, Sights & Holiday Nights Decoration Contest

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | December 12, 2014 | 1:26 p.m.

Santa Maria got into the holiday spirit and helped spread some cheer during the 18th annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Holiday Decoration Contest.

The contest was a huge success and encouraged friendly competition throughout the area, while kicking off the holiday season.

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks commissioners conducted the official judging of the contest on Thursday, Dec. 4. Award recognition will be provided for the following category award winners at the Tuesday, Dec. 16 City Council meeting:

Best Decorated Residence

» Northwest Quadrant — Jerry and Sylvia Meisenzahl (209 Sycamore St.)

» Northwest Quadrant — Ron and Bobbi Wolfing (512 North College Drive)

» Southwest Quadrant — Kenneth and Janelle Cardona (2040 Lassen Drive)

» Southeast Quadrant — Lynn and Richard Fernbaugh (164 Palm Court Drive)

Best of Show

» Enriquez Family (519 N. Brian St.)

Neighborhood Spirit

» Mary Hinojosa (405 W. Cook St.)

Best Animation

» John and Vicki Mitchell (409 Larkspur Drive)

Lifetime Achievement

» Earl and Donna Thacker (1749 N. Vine St.)

» Larry and Patti Stewart (330 S. Scott Drive)

» Robert and Sandra Dickerson (104 Palm Court Drive)

» Michael B. Clayton & Associates Attorney at Law (400 E. Orange St.)

There are seven Award of Excellence winners and one Honorable Mention winner. A tour map of the winners is attached.

This annual contest is presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission. Sponsors include KCOY CBS 12 and KKFX FOX 11, the Santa Maria Sun, the Santa Maria Times and El Dorado Broadcasters.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 