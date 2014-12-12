Santa Maria Names Winners of Light, Sights & Holiday Nights Decoration Contest

Santa Maria got into the holiday spirit and helped spread some cheer during the 18th annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Holiday Decoration Contest.

The contest was a huge success and encouraged friendly competition throughout the area, while kicking off the holiday season.

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks commissioners conducted the official judging of the contest on Thursday, Dec. 4. Award recognition will be provided for the following category award winners at the Tuesday, Dec. 16 City Council meeting:

Best Decorated Residence

» Northwest Quadrant — Jerry and Sylvia Meisenzahl (209 Sycamore St.)

» Northwest Quadrant — Ron and Bobbi Wolfing (512 North College Drive)

» Southwest Quadrant — Kenneth and Janelle Cardona (2040 Lassen Drive)

» Southeast Quadrant — Lynn and Richard Fernbaugh (164 Palm Court Drive)

Best of Show

» Enriquez Family (519 N. Brian St.)

Neighborhood Spirit

» Mary Hinojosa (405 W. Cook St.)

Best Animation

» John and Vicki Mitchell (409 Larkspur Drive)

Lifetime Achievement

» Earl and Donna Thacker (1749 N. Vine St.)

» Larry and Patti Stewart (330 S. Scott Drive)

» Robert and Sandra Dickerson (104 Palm Court Drive)

» Michael B. Clayton & Associates Attorney at Law (400 E. Orange St.)

There are seven Award of Excellence winners and one Honorable Mention winner. A tour map of the winners is attached.

This annual contest is presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission. Sponsors include KCOY CBS 12 and KKFX FOX 11, the Santa Maria Sun, the Santa Maria Times and El Dorado Broadcasters.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.