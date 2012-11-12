Vehicle Accident Injures Motorist, Closes Down Highway 1

One person was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon with serious injuries suffered in a vehicle accident on Highway 1 northwest of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident, involving a sedan and a truck pulling a large generator, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Highway 1, two miles north of Solomon Road, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Highway 1 was closed down for a time while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

The injured motorist was taken by a county Fire Department helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

A firefighter also was injured, Sadecki said, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .