Hit-and-Run Suspected in Death of 35-Year-Old Woman

Police say they believe a hit-and-run driver killed a 35-year-old woman whose body was found late Saturday along a street in southwest Santa Maria.

The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was found about 9:40 p.m. Saturday on the side of Mahoney Road, south of Black Road, in the Mahoney Ranch neighborhood.

“It is believed the victim ... was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mahoney Road,” said Sgt. Jesus Valle. “The unidentified vehicle fled the scene and continued northbound on Mahoney Road.”

Police did not indicate what kind of vehicle was involved in the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

