Local News

Two Arrested, Vehicles Recovered in Carjacking Incidents

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 6, 2012

Two teens were arrested — and both vehicles eventually were recovered — following two unrelated carjackings that occurred within minutes of one another on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The first incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Alvin Avenue, said Sgt. James Ginter.

Two females approached a male in a 2000 BMW, and asked for a ride, Ginter said.

They then asked to pick up two friends, a male and female, after which the victim was told to drive west out of the city.

“The male suspect and one female suspect threatened the victim with knives and made him pull over,” Ginter said. “The victim’s property was taken, and the male suspect slashed at him with the knife.”

The four suspects fled in the victim’s car.

He was uninjured, but was left in a farm field.

About five minutes after that call, two men approached a male victim seated in a 1992 Acura in the area of Concepcion and Central avenues, Ginter said.

“One of the suspects held a handgun to the victim’s head and demanded the victim’s property,” Ginter said. “The two suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, and the victim was not injured.”

The Acura was found abandoned a short time later.

At about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, a school resource officer saw the stolen BMW, with three people inside, and a traffic stop was made in the 100 block of West Mill Street, police said.

One suspect fled on foot, but two others, both 17-year-old males, were taken into custody. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

The third suspect remained at large.

Investigation into both incident was continuing.

