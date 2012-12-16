Driver Flees After Vehicle Crashes Into Building

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of North Broadway Saturday night following a report of a vehicle crashing into a building, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out at about 6:30 p.m., and discovered that the driver and any occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene, said Battalion Chief Leonard Chapman.

Firefighters estimated damage to the structure at $12,000, Chapman said.

No further details were available Saturday night, and the incident remained under investigation.

